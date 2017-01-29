NAGPUR, India: Fast bowler Ashish Nehra claimed three wickets as he combined with Jasprit Bumrah to choke the England batting and set up India´s series levelling five-run win in the second Twenty20 international in Nagpur Sunday.

Chasing 145 for victory, England needed eight off the final over but Bumrah claimed two wickets and gave away just two runs to help the hosts level the three-match series at 1-1. The final match is slated in Bangalore on February 1.

