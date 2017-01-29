Print Story
Arab League chief voices ´deep concern´ at US travel banBy AFPJanuary 29, 2017Latest : World
Cairo: The head of the Arab League expressed "deep concern" Sunday about President Donald Trump´s restrictions on citizens of seven Muslim majority countries entering the United States.
The new regulations "are unjustified restrictions on the entry of citizens of several Arab nations to the US, in addition to the consequences of suspending the acceptance of Syrian refugees," Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.