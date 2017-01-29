NAGPUR, India: Seamer Chris Jordan led England´s disciplined bowling performance to restrict India to 144 for eight despite opener Lokesh Rahul´s blazing half century in the second Twenty20 international in Nagpur on Sunday.

The hosts, who are in a must-win situation after trailing the three-match series 1-0, rode on a 47-ball 71 from Rahul to reach their total after being put into bat.

Jordan remained the wrecker-in-chief with his three wickets to keep India to what seems a below par score at Nagpur´s Jamtha Stadium.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who opened the innings for the second successive time in the series, set out briskly after surviving a confident lbw appeal by Jordan on seven.

The star batsman failed to capitalise on his start after falling to Jordan for 21 as he faltered on a slower delivery to give away a catch to long on.

Rahul kept his composure and his end busy with runs despite England spinners, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, getting a wicket each to reduce the hosts to 69 for three.

Rahul, who hit 6 fours and 2 sixes during his knock, got to his fifty, prompting England skipper Eoin Morgan to rotate his fielding and bowling options.

Jordan finally got the dangerous Rahul back in the pavilion in the 18th over to check India´s surge as the hosts lost wickets in a heap.

With two run outs and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (5) bowled by Jordan on the final delivery, India lost five wickets in the final five overs.

