MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his new US counterpart Donald Trump agreed on Saturday to develop relations "as equals" and to establish "real coordination" against the Islamic State group in Syria, the Kremlin said.

"The two sides expressed a willingness to work actively together to stabilise and develop Russian-American cooperation on a constructive basis, as equals, and to mutual benefit," Putin said in a statement issued after the first phone conversation between him and Trump.

0



0







Putin, Trump agree to develop relations ´as equals´ was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182390-Putin-Trump-agree-to-develop-relations-as-equals/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Putin, Trump agree to develop relations ´as equals´" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182390-Putin-Trump-agree-to-develop-relations-as-equals.