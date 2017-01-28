Print Story
Green card holders included in Trump ban: Homeland SecurityBy REUTERSJanuary 28, 2017Latest : World
WASHINGTON: People holding so-called green cards, making them legal permanent U.S. residents, are included in President Donald Trump´s executive action temporarily barring people from seven Muslim countries from entering the United States, a Department of Homeland security spokeswoman said on Saturday.
"It will bar green card holders," Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in an email.