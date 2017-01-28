SIALKOT: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that his leader Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is the only politician who presented his three generations for accountability.

Khawaja Asif was addressing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Workers' Convention in Sialkot on Saturday.

He said, “PML-N government despite severe opposition continued the journey of progress and development. Our party does not believe on hollow slogans.”

Asif went on to say PML-N government had successfully addressed all the challenges including devastating railways and power crisis facing the country.

He said to achieve the zero load-shedding goal, several energy projects are under completion.

Khawaja Asif said, “Enemies of Pakistan are trying to create hurdles in the path of development of the country.”

“PML-N led government has also improved the law and order situation as 70-80 percent terrorism has been eliminated in the country due to joint effort of political parties and sacrifices rendered by the security forces.”

He said the government has taken number of bold decisions under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

