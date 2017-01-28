KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan decided to maintain the interest rate at 5.75 percent, it announced on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference to announce the monetary policy for the upcoming two months, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Ashraf Mahmood Wathra stated that the interest rate would remain unchanged at 5.75 percent.

Wahtra said during the press conference that Pakistan's energy situation had improved. He also said that Pakistan's economy had nothing to fear from the surging prices of oil. Wahtra claimed that the situation with regard to private sector's loans had improved.

The Governor State Bank further said that an increase had been recorded in income which should be taken positively.

"Production capabilities of the country will improve," he said.

He said that the government did not get Coalition Support which caused hardships.

0



0







State Bank maintains interest rate at 5.75 percent was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182373-State-Bank-decides-maintains-interest-rate-at-575-percent/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "State Bank maintains interest rate at 5.75 percent" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182373-State-Bank-decides-maintains-interest-rate-at-575-percent.