JODHPUR: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan said that he was both a Hindu and a Muslim, when quizzed by a judge in the blackbuck killing case, on Friday.

The Bollywood superstar presented himself before the Jodhpur court on Friday to answer allegations of killing blackbucks in 1998 while shooting for the movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

When asked to state his religion, as is customary of the court during the introductory part, Salman said this:-

"I'm Hindu and Muslim both. I am Bharatiya," said the actor, before clarifying again in English, "I am an Indian."

Salman has said this before as well, like last year when he was faced with charges of running over and killing a homeless man while under the influence of alcohol. Salman denied charges that he had hunted the blackbucks and stated that the charges against him were not true.

"I am innocent, I have been falsely implicated," he said. The actor had testified before the court in the presence of his co-stars from Hum Saath Saath Hain Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, all of whom also pleaded not guilty.

Salman was questioned by 28 witnesses, members of the Bishnoi tribe who hold the animal deer sacred and live in the vicinity where the deer were shot. The Rajasthan High Court had last year acquitted the actor in two cases related to the hunting of chinkara deer.

