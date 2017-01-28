-
Gang of robbers loot three houses in KarachiBy Web DeskJanuary 28, 2017Latest : National
KARACHI: A gang of robbers carried out robberies in three houses in the city early morning on Saturday, taking with them money, jewelry and expensive belongings.
According to police, the robbers climbed unto the first floor of the house, located at Tipu Sultan Road, with the help of a ladder. The thieves then climbed from the same house onto the nearby one and also looted it.
Police further disclosed that six robbers climbed into a house and held the family hostage, while looting them of jewelry, money and expensive belongings. The robbers then jumped into the neighbouring two houses and managed to steal stuff from there as well.
Police have registered a case against the robbers and have started an investigation into the matter.