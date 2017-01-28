I feel my success has come under the evil eye: Mahira Khan

KARACHI: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made headlines around the world when she grabbed the coveted female lead spot beside none other than Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. However, the actress suffered a setback when the movie could not be released in Pakistan owing to tense relations between India and Pakistan.

During a recent interview to a Pakistani daily, Mahira expressed her frustration at the film not being released in Pakistan, saying that she felt her success and fame had come under the 'evil eye'.

"I feel that my success and fame has come under the evil eye due to which my film has not been able to release in Pakistan," she said about Raees.

However, Mahira expressed happiness that Bollywood films are once again being screened across cinemas in Pakistan, stating that it was a positive sign.

"It is a good sign that the exhibition of Bollywood films is being reopened in the country," she said.

Mahira claimed that it was a challenge to make your mark in Bollywood, since it was a huge industry and there were a lot of stakes in it. She said that any artist who makes it big in the Indian film industry makes his/her country proud.

During the interview, she was also asked whether she had shifted her focus from Pakistani films to which she surprisingly said no. Mahira claimed that Pakistani films were still her priority and that she went for the role in the film that was offered to her.

"Pakistani films are my priority, however; I had never compromise on the role. I will work in films based on quality productions and significant characters," she added.

Media reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, in which Mahira made her Bollywood debut, is expected to be released next week in Pakistan.

Raees and Kaabil were released on the same day (January 25, 2017) in India but the movie starring Khan is leading the box office by collecting Rs 46.75 crore. Kaabil has managed to clinch Rs23.25 crore so far.

