LAHORE: The opening ceremony of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 9.

The colourful ceremony will be hosted by famous film and television star Fahad Mustafa while popular singers Ali Zafar and Shehzad Roy will perform at the ceremony along with internationally acclaimed singer from Jamaica Shaggy.

Shaggy, well known for his famous song Bombastic, has confirmed his participation in the concert at the opening ceremony of the PSL 2017. Expressing his excitement in a message for his Pakistani fans, Shaggy said: “I request you all to come and sing some of your favourite Shaggy numbers with me.”

The opening ceremony of the event will be followed by the inaugural match of the League which will be played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at Dubai.

The three other teams participating in the League are Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

In all, 24 Twenty20 matches will be played in the 30-day tournament – 13 at Dubai and 10 at Sharjah while the final of the PSL 2017 will be held at Lahore on March 7.

