WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday played down speculation that he is about to lift sanctions on Russia, as British Prime Minister Theresa May said they should continue.

Asked by reporters whether he was planning to release Russia from sanctions imposed over its intervention in Ukraine, Trump said: "It´s very early to be talking about that."

May, at a joint White House news conference, said Britain believes sanctions should continue until Russia upholds its end of the international Minsk Agreement drawn up to end the conflict.

