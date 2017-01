WASHINGTON: British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived at the White House on Friday for talks with US President Donald Trump -- becoming the first foreign leader to meet the Republican since he took office a week ago.

May, dressed in red, was greeted in person by Trump. They are to meet in the Oval Office before a joint press conference.

