Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil will be the first film to release in Pakistan after local cinema owners lifted ban on the movies from across the border, according to reports.

The movie is expected to release in Pakistani cinemas on Saturday after getting censor certificate.

Other reports suggested Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, in which Pakistani actor Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut, is expected to be released next week in Pakistan.

Raees and Kaabil were released on the same day (January,25) but the movie starring Khan is leading the box office by collecting Rs46.75 crore. Kaabil has managed to clinch Rs23.25 crore so far.

0



0







Kaabil, Raees to release in Pakistan was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182132-Kaabil-Raees-to-release-in-Pakistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kaabil, Raees to release in Pakistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182132-Kaabil-Raees-to-release-in-Pakistan.