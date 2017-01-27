Print Story
Kaabil, Raees to release in Pakistan
Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil will be the first film to release in Pakistan after local cinema owners lifted ban on the movies from across the border, according to reports.
The movie is expected to release in Pakistani cinemas on Saturday after getting censor certificate.
Other reports suggested Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, in which Pakistani actor Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut, is expected to be released next week in Pakistan.
Raees and Kaabil were released on the same day (January,25) but the movie starring Khan is leading the box office by collecting Rs46.75 crore. Kaabil has managed to clinch Rs23.25 crore so far.