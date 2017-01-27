WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump took an exception to Madonna for her speech last week at women’s march and hit back at those who attacked his 10-year old son Barron Trump after inauguration day ceremony.

Last Saturday, the Queen of Pop said during her speech that she has thought of "blowing up the White House."

"Honestly, she's disgusting. I think [Madonna] hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause," Trump said of Madonna in an interview with Fox News.

He also lambasted those who made jokes about Barron Trump. “"I don't mind some humor but it's terrible," he said, calling the attacks “disgrace”.

