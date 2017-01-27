RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army intends to deploy 200,000 troops for the Population and Housing census.

Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday said the army chief has approved “plan to support conduct of 6th Population and Housing Census.

He said on Twitter that besides discharging its duties during census the army will also continue other security responsibilities.

#COAS approves plan to support conduct of 6th Population & Housing Census. Upto 200,000 troops will be emp while cont other security resps. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 27, 2017

