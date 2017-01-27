LAHORE: Without naming anyone, Pakistan cricket team’s chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has said the squad needed major overhaul.

Speaking to media here Friday, Inzamam-ul-Haq said, “He does not want to name anyone, but the team needs major changes.”

Defending the inclusion of Muhammad Hafeez in One Day squad, the chief selector said, “Hafeez was amongst the best players of ODI last year. He was included in the team after full consideration.”

Inzamam said he takes suggestions from coach and the captain, adding that the team was provided as per their demand for Australia tour.

He said Pakistan Super League (PSL) will provide new players.

