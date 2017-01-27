WASHINGTON: Theodore Trump--President Donald Trump's 10-month-old grandson, took his first ever crawl inside the White House. And his daughter, Ivanka trump, recorded the feat and uploaded it on her Instagram account.

Ivanka Trump is mother to three children and baby Theodore Trump is the youngest of them all, only 10 months old. The First Daughter of the United States of America is known for snapping family moments and uploading them on social media. However, this one video where she witnesses her baby learn to crawl for the very first time inside the White House has gone viral.

In the video, Ivanka can be seen delighted at her son learning to crawl on the carpet and tries to encourage her baby on.

She captioned the video as follows:-

"There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend -- including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House!"

Ivanka Trump has moved from New York to Washington D.C. along with her husband and children. Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner began his unpaid job as Trump's adviser from Monday.

