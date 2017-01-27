NEW YORK: A Massachusetts man who chased and assaulted a hijab wearing Muslim airline employee at New York's Kennedy Airport is facing hate crime charges.

The Queens District Attorney's Office says 57-year-old Robin Rhodes, of Worchester, was waiting for a flight to Massachusetts Wednesday night when he approached Delta employee Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, while she was sitting in her office.

Prosecutors say Rhodes asked Khan if she was praying. He then punched the door and kicked her leg. Khan fled and prosecutors say Rhodes followed her, got to his knees as if he was praying, cursed Islam and shouted "Trump is here now. He will get rid of you."

Rhodes has been charged with assault, unlawful imprisonment, menacing and harassment as hate crimes. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment.

0



0







‘Trump is here, will get rid of you’: US man attacks hijab wearing Muslim woman was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/182106-Trump-is-here-will-get-rid-of-you-US-man-attacks-hijab-wearing-Muslim-woman/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Trump is here, will get rid of you’: US man attacks hijab wearing Muslim woman" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/182106-Trump-is-here-will-get-rid-of-you-US-man-attacks-hijab-wearing-Muslim-woman.