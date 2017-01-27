Trump prepares orders that cut UN funding and target treaties

NEW YORK: Trump administration is preparing executive orders that would clear the way to drastically reduce the U.S. role in the United Nations and other international organizations as well as begin a process to review and potentially abrogate certain forms of multilateral treaties officials said.

The first of the two draft orders titled Auditing and Reducing U.S. Funding of International Organizations and obtained by The New York Times calls for terminating funding for any U.N. agency or other international body that meets any one of several criteria.

Those criteria include organizations that give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or Palestine Liberation Organization or support programmes that fund abortion or any activity that circumvents sanctions against Iran or North Korea.

The draft order also calls for terminating funding for any organization that is controlled or substantially influenced by any state that sponsors terrorism or is blamed for the persecution of marginalized groups or any other systematic violation of human rights.

The order calls for then enacting at least a 40 percent overall decrease in remaining U.S. funding toward international organizations.

The committee will also be asked to scrutinize the International Criminal Court the United Nations Population Fund and development aid to countries that oppose important United States policies.

Trump s order if signed and its provisions implemented could severely curtail the work of U. N. agencies relying heavily on American dollars the Times said.

The Times noted it remains unclear whether Trump s order calls for cutting at least 40 percent of U.S. contributions to each international agency separately or the overall federal funding budget.

The newspaper added the U.S. provides roughly a quarter of all funding to U.N.

peacekeeping operations of which there are more than a dozen.

The U.N. currently has ongoing operations in Africa Asia Europe Latin America and the Middle East according to the Times.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the U.N. actions remarking in December for example they cause problems rather than inspire positive global cooperation.

Meanwhile a United Nations spokesman said Thursday that the world body has taken note of the reports about Trump administration’s plans to cut US funding saying Secretary General Antonio Guterres would discuss all issues with the incoming American Ambassador Nikki Haley when she comes to present her credentials for which no date has been set.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that the United Nations looks forward to working closely with the United States its major contributor.

US allies have also reacted with a mix of alarm and skepticism to the report. A senior European diplomat said on Wednesday that the draft orders looked draconian.

