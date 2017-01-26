KARACHI: The inauguration ceremony of the renovated building of Department of Mass Communication, University of Karachi will be held on 30th January 2017 at 12:30 pm, said a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan will preside over while renowned cricketer and chairman Shahid Afridi Foundation Mr. Shahid Afridi will be the chief guest.

