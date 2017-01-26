ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers from ruling PML-N and the PTI brawled in the National Assembly after they chanted slogans during speeches on privilege motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his speech in the Parliament over Panama Papers leaks.

According to Geo News correspondent, Mian Abdul Mannan, a PML-N lawmaker triggered the chaos by making “unsavory” remarks and “gestures”.

Another reporter said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shahryar Afridi went up to the treasury benches and started a scuffle with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources.

TV footage showed lawmakers crowding in the middle of the house and shoving and punching each other.

The brawl started when Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was to speak after PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi finished his speech.

