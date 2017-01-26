ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has ordered to immediately annul the agreement signed by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) with MasterCard for financial transactions.

Nisar said the agreement was signed without consultation with the stakeholders and written permission from the government.

He went on to say that agreement was signed without taking into consideration the sensitive security matters.

Seeking reply from NADRA, Nisar questioned as to under which rules a foreign company was being given access to the database.

The agreement was signed between NADRA and MasterCard during Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Davos, Switzerland last week.

