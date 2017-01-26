ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said Imran Khan, after observing that all the doubts and ambiguities created by him regarding the Panama Papers were being dissipated during the Supreme Court hearings, was now seeking a way out.

Talking to media persons after the Panama Papers case hearing here, Marriyum said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief had no counter-evidence to produce before the apex court in reply to the documents submitted by the counsels for the Prime Minister and Maryam Nawaz.

The issues of the Prime Minister’s link to the Panama Papers and Maryam Nawaz’s dependency on him, which Imran had tried from the day one to establish by consistently telling lies, she said, had been settled in today’s court proceedings.

Maryam Nawaz, the minister added, was an independent lady as she had submitted her income and wealth tax statements with the court. “Her counsel has reiterated all details in this regard with all dates and figures in the court.”

She was earning income in her independent capacity, which also matched with her expenditures, Marriyum said.

She expressed the confidence that the remaining doubts and ambiguities created by Imran Khan about money laundering and tax evasion would also clear in the court tomorrow.

The minister said now it seemed that Imran Khan was getting ready to escape as he had no counter-evidence to produce before the apex court except telling lies outside.

