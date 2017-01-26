KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday visited mausoleum of father of nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah laid a wreath of flowers and offered fateha.

The Chief Justice also recorded his impressions in the visitors book.

Speaking to media, Justice Saqib Nisar said he came here to pay homage to the father of the Nation. “It is a great honour for me,” he remarked.

The Chief Justice stressed the need to run the affairs of the country as per the principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

He also prayed Allah Almighty for strength and courage to serve the country.

