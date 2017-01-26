ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday hoped that the World Bank would play a lead role in resolution of disputes between India and Pakistan regarding construction of Hydro Electric Plants through establishment of a court of arbitration.

The Prime Minister stated this while talking to Ms KristalinaI Georgieva , Chief Executive Officer (IBRD IDA) World Bank Group who called on him here at the PM House.

He discussed the resolution of disputes specifically Kishenganga and Ratle Hydroelectric plants and water reservoirs on the western rivers by India in violation of the Indus Water Treaty 1960 to which the World Bank was a signatory.

The Prime Minister welcomed the World Bank CEO on her first visit to Pakistan and congratulated her on appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the WBG.

Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan highly placed its partnership with the World Bank since 1952 and appreciated its investment of 31.0 billion (from 1952 till date) in social infrastructure water and energy sectors.

He also appreciated the disbursement of 2.5 billion since2014 till date through a series of Development Policy Credits to Pakistan for carrying out structural reforms in growth and energy.

He reaffirmed the government s commitment to take the reforms forward.

“The support of the WB in the energy sector projects including Tarbela IV Tarbela V and Dasu Hydropower projects wasalso valuable to Pakistan,” he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government was focused on development of hydropower projects (mega dams) all along the Indus cascade and small and medium dams in Balochistan to meet energy demands.

