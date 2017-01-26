Momentum Tech Conference: Where ideas meet investment

Starting a business is not for the faint of heart. But if you’re ready to turn your idea into reality, Momentum tech conference is an exciting platform that will forever change your life. Happening on 6th& 7th February, 2017 at Expo Centre Karachi.

Why it is important?

The conference is highly valuable and rewarding for the entrepreneurs who are seeking for the startup and so the investors who are willing to invest on the right plans of action, in order to facilitate the conference lots of highly acclaimed professionals from academia, 100+ CEOs of SME and Top notch companies are invited to conduct a mentoring session including training which will help and assist the young entrepreneurs to take corrective measures in their business ideas and providing a path for the successful startup by addressing their professional experiences with them which will be highly valuable for them in seeking out the right startup path, simply all start-up solutions under one belt.

Striving towards positive economic change in Pakistan:

The basic motive to initiate this knowledge based platform is to connect Pakistani entrepreneurs of different walks of life, who are willing to work on a common ground by being the most innovative in creating their own point of disparities with the collaboration of investors, people from academia including LUMS, IBA, PAF KIET, NUST, COMSATS and DIHE, people from incubation centers including Plan 9, Aman Tech, BIC and more, striving to lead towards the socio economic change in Pakistan thus enabling a landscape of smart & tech oriented services which will create an opportunity for those who have valor and tenacity of meeting up challenges which eventually uplift their businesses and positive contribution to the economic activities in Pakistan .

Strategic Partner:

Momentum feels proud to have the top notch strategic partners for the conference from IT companies IBM, Microsoft, Pakistan software house association ([email protected] ), Amazon web services, also including government bodies Security & Exchange commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Telecom Authority as well as Financing Institute Enclude Pakistan for providing business finance, more over we feel immensely great to have world’s leading technology media, data and marketing services company “IDG” with us.



Don’t miss this imperative chance to attend the Momentum Tech conference as it will provide everything such as building up the cordial corporate relationship & networking, connect to start up Eco System and Pitch competition which will broaden your professional horizon as well as financial facilitation so what are you just waiting for?

