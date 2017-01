WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump took a first step toward fulfilling his pledge to "build a wall" on the Mexican border Wednesday, signing two immigration-related decrees.

Trump visited the Department of Homeland Security to sign an order to begin work to "build a large physical barrier on the southern border," according to the White House.

0



0







Trump signs order to start Mexico border wall project was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 26, 2017 and was last updated on January 26, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181689-Trump-signs-order-to-start-Mexico-border-wall-project/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Trump signs order to start Mexico border wall project" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181689-Trump-signs-order-to-start-Mexico-border-wall-project.