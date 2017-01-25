PESHAWAR: Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa have recommended the provincial government remove the three officers from service following their deportation from Thailand on the charges of sexual assault, Geo News reported Wednesday.

The three officers from the Prosecution Department were part of a 25-member batch sent to Thailand on a training.

According to reports, the three officers were handed over to the local police in Bangkok and subsequently deported after being accused of sexually assaulting women in a swimming pool.

