MOGADISHU: Twenty-eight people were killed Wednesday when Al-Shabaab fighters struck a popular Mogadishu hotel, setting off two car bombs and opening fire on security guards, according to the city´s main ambulance service.

"The number of casualties we have recorded today is 28 dead and 43 wounded. This is what we have confirmed with our teams but there were also other ambulances which carried some casualties (but) I don´t know how many", said Dr Abukadir Abdirahman Adem, head of the ambulance service.

