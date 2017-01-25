ISLAMABAD: Corruption in Pakistan declined during the the past year, a Transparency International report revealed on Wednesday.

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2016, Pakistan's CPI score has improved by two points from 30 to 32 out of 100.

The country's rank in the CPI 2016 improved by nine spots to 61 in the list of most corrupt countries among 176 countries in 2016 from 52 among 168 countries in 2015.

For the first time since 1996 (when the first CPI was published) Pakistan climbed up from the lowest one third corrupt countries to the middle one third countries in 2016.

Pakistan fared better than most of its South Asian counterparts coming in second after China in reducing corruption.

