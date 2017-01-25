DUBAI: The Shahid Afridi Foundation, with the held of the Dubai Police Department, helped initiate the process of release of Pakistani prisoners, on Wednesday.

Shahid Afridi made the announcement through a Facebook post in which he thanked the Dubai Police Department for their generosity and willingness to help with regard to Pakistani prisoners.

"I am very thankful to the Dubai Police Department, who have been very compassionate and graceful to initiate the release of Pakistani prisoners and to give them a chance to go back to their home country and to rebuild their life afresh," read a message on Shahid Afridi's official Facebook page.

Shahid Afridi has turned to charitable work through his Shahid Afridi Foundation, which aims to provide benefit and relief to the poor of the country. The former cricket captain and swashbuckling batsman also visited the Rashid Pedriatic Centre for Special Children along with Highness Sheikh Juma al Maktoum, an Emirati sport shooter.

