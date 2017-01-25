ANKARA: Turkey's high electoral board is expected to announce the date this week of a referendum on constitutional changes that would extend the powers of the presidency, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

The referendum is likely to be held sometime between April 1 and April 20, Yildirim told a meeting of officials from the ruling AK Party.

"I believe the president will approve it this week and a concrete date will be set," he said.

0



0







Turkey to announce date of constitutional referendum this week: PM Yildirim was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 25, 2017 and was last updated on January 25, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/181675-Turkey-constitutional-referendum-PM-Yildirim/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Turkey to announce date of constitutional referendum this week: PM Yildirim" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/181675-Turkey-constitutional-referendum-PM-Yildirim.