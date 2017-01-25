NEW DELHI: An Indian politician, once known to be close to the Bachchans, has made the startling claim that all is not well between Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya, as the two live in separate houses.

Amar Singh, an Indian politician and the member of the Samajwadi Party, claimed on Tuesday that Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan did not live together but lived in separate bungalows. According to the politician, there was also a rift or tussle between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan.

Complaining that the media held him responsible for every rift whether it occurs in Samajwadi Party, between the Ambanis or the Bachchans, this is what Amar said:-

"Even before I met Amitabh Bachchan, he and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. One of them was living in Pratiksha and the other lived in his other bungalow Janak. There were also speculations about a problem between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jaya. I am not responsible for that," he said.

Amar Singh had earlier commented that it was Amitabh Bachchan who had decided not to stay friends with him.

