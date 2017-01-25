Amir's brother slams Faryal, voices disappointment on wedding snub

BIRMINGHAM: Boxer Amir Khan's younger brother Haroon voiced his disappointment with his older brother who according to him, didn't even send him a 'congratulations' message this Saturday, when Haroon got married.

Haroon Khan, younger brother of boxer Amir Khan, got married on Saturday in Bolton at a lavish bash which hosted 1,000 guests. However, Amir Khan's absence from the event was noted and made headlines around the world. Amir and wife Faryal did not attend Haroon's wedding which was expected after the bitter on-going family feud between the boxer's family and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom. Reportedly, the boxer was also busy training in San Francisco for his upcoming bout.

However, Haroon was bitterly disappointed that his brother had not even sent him a message of congratulations after he had tied the knot.

"It’s a pity he couldn’t be there and he didn’t even send me a message of congratulations. [I’m] bitterly disappointed but I’ll get over it. He should have done and it’s very upsetting," said Haroon of Amir's snub. "We’ve always got on really well and you so want your brother at your wedding. But I’m not going to give him a hard time because family stuff has been tough and he’s busy training in America. He knows I’ve always got his back and I’ll always be looking out for him whatever happens," he added.

Haroon did not wish ill on Amir and said that he held his older brother in high regard because 'He’s blood, and that means so much, we both have responsibility and care for each other'. He did, however, take a swipe at Faryal Makhdoom, Amir's wife, claiming that the Khan family had 'saddened by what his Faryal has been saying but we tried to forget about the negatives at the weekend', he said. Haroon also claimed that she was a 'one off who lived by her own set of rules'.

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal were recently hit with another storm after a leaked sex tape of the actor emerged on an American website. Amir and his wife Faryal appeared alongside each other on a morning show a couple of days ago and claimed that their marriage was going well, despite the rumours of an impending divorce.

