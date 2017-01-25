LOS ANGELES: In an interview with The Rolling Stone, deceased singer Michael Jackson's daughter Paris claimed that her father had been murdered, stating that it was all a 'setup'.

In her very first interview, model/actress and daughter of the legendary Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson dropped a bombshell when she claimed that her father had been murdered and that he had spoken to her about it before his death.

"He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day," she said.

Despite giving away any names, responding to a question, Paris replied that 'a lot of people' wanted her father dead. She also claimed that Michael's family members and real fans were aware of the fact that the singer had been murdered.

"It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls***, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls***," she said.

However, she refrained from going into details regarding the alleged murder of Michael Jackson and instead claimed that it was all she could say at the moment.

"It’s a chess game. And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now," she said.

Paris placed part of the blame on AEG Live, the entertainment group for which Michael worked, for not treating their performers right and tiring them. She used the example of singer Justin Beiber and claimed that he was also made to work hard like her father, Michael Jackson, who used to rehearse day and night for his comeback tour.

"I’d tell him, ‘Let’s take a nap,’ because he looked tired. We’d be in school, meaning downstairs in the living room, and we’d see dust falling from the ceiling and hear stomping sounds because he was rehearsing upstairs," she said of her father's hectic work schedule.

She claimed that AEG Live drains their workers dry and 'work them to death'. Regarding Justin Beiber, Paris said:-

"He was tired, going through the motions. I looked at my ticket, saw AEG Live, and I thought back to how my dad was exhausted all the time but couldn’t sleep," she said.

Paris also blamed Dr Conrad Murray, Michael's doctor, for prescribing her father the drug Propofol which ultimately led to his death in 2009. In her first interview, Paris also detailed how she had tried to commit suicide by slashing her wrists and taking 20 Motrin pills due to depression that resulted from the death of her father.

