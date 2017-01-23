LAHORE: Actor and director Zeba Bakhtiar on Monday expressed satisfaction over the revival of local film industry, vowing to make a comeback in movies.

Talking to Associated Press of Pakistan, she said a number of educated youth with Media Science qualification were joining the film industry which was a good omen.

She said after the film 021, she had left the work of film production and handed it over to her son Azan.

Zeba urged the seniors in film Industry to guide and train youngsters which would help in restore the old glory of local films.

