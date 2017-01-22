ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the support of tribal brethren in combating terrorism and acknowledged their sacrifices for maintaining peace.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the Army Chief visited Parachinar, Kurram Agency on Sunday to meet the injured of Saturday’s blast. He also met with tribal elders of the Agency.

General Bajwa said “With the support of tribal people, Army, FC and other law enforcement agencies have done a great job in stabilizing the area and terrorists will fail to derail it.” He lauded their efforts in maintaining tribal and sectarian harmony which is a source of national integration.

He went on to say, “Pakistan belongs to all of us without any religious, provincial, tribal, linguistic, ethnic and any other sectarian discrimination.”

The Army Chief announced the establishment of an Army Public School (APS) at Parachinar for quality education.

Tribal elders thanked Army Chief for sharing their sorrow and announcement of the establishment of APS. They pledged to continue efforts for enduring peace and stability in the region.

Later, Army Chief also visited CMH Peshawar and met critical injured of Parachinar blast that were evacuated by Army helicopters and vehicles on Saturday.

