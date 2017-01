Washington: US President Donald Trump plans to make a visit to the CIA Saturday, his spokesman said, a politically charged event after his bitter feud with the US intelligence agency.

"@POTUS to visit @CIA this afternoon. Event is over capacity at 300+ Excited to thank the men and women of the intelligence community," spokesman Sean Spicer said in a tweet.

