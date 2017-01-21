WASHINGTON: Masked, black-clad protesters carrying anarchist flags smashed windows, lit fires and scuffled with riot police Friday in downtown Washington, blocks from the parade in honor of newly sworn-in President Donald Trump.

Washington police arrested more than 90 people over acts of vandalism committed on the fringe of peaceful citywide demonstrations being held against Trump´s inauguration.

Just before the parade started, clashes broke out between 400 to 500 stone-throwing protesters and riot police, who responded with tear gas -- the second violent flare-up in the space of a few hours.

As Trump´s motorcade wound its way up Pennsylvania Avenue in the parade to the White House, protesters just a few blocks away set a parked limousine on fire after smashing its windows.

An AFP reporter saw National Guardsmen donning helmets and bullet-proof vests, as protesters blocked traffic and set trash cans ablaze -- chanting "Not my president" and "We resist President Trump."

Earlier, masked youths emerged from crowds of peaceful protesters to kick over trash cans and smash windows of stores, a bank and a fast food outlet.

Two police officers sustained minor injuries and around 95 people were arrested for vandalism and destruction of property.

As the 70-year-old Trump, his supporters and top dignitaries gathered on the National Mall for the swearing-in ceremony, throngs of his opponents also converged on the US capital.

Most of the noisy protests -- including those by an array of anti-racist, feminist, LGBT, pro-immigration, anti-war and marijuana legalization groups -- were peaceful.

But the protesters were intent on being heard -- massing at the city´s Navy Memorial Plaza, along the parade route, and letting out a deafening roar as the presidential limousine known as "The Beast" drove by.

"Not my president! Not my president!" they yelled, as the pro-Trump crowd in bleachers across the street chanted "USA! USA!"

Protesters along the route waved banners reading: "Try to deserve this office," "Obama cares, Trump scares," or "Make America Sane Again."

Another group unfurled a giant banner reading "Shame" outside the Trump Hotel -- right near the spot where the president briefly stepped out of his limo to walk the parade route.

0



0







Violence mars anti-Trump protests in Washington was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/180758-Violence-mars-anti-Trump-protests-in-Washington/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Violence mars anti-Trump protests in Washington" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/180758-Violence-mars-anti-Trump-protests-in-Washington.