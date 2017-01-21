LONDON: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday expressed the hope that verdict in Panama Papers case would be in favour of the country and its people.

“It is not appropriate to comment since the matter is sub judice, he said when a reporter asked him to speak on the matter during a media talk.

The Prime Minister said politicians should avoid making any efforts that could hamper Pakistan’s progress.

Boasting about his government’s policies, he said Pakistan’s stock market has become the number one in Asia and it stood at number five globally.

“Economy will grow by 5.5 in 2017,” he hoped, adding that Pakistan continues to achieve milestones by marching on the road to progress.

“Pakistan is being discussed a lot. Economic indicators are positive, he said, adding that terrorism and power shortages have been reduced

“My tour to Davos was extremely successful, where I also held bilateral meetings,” he said of his visit to Swiss resort where he attended World Economic Forum.

