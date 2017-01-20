ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday took suo moto notice of rape and torture of a minor girl in Karachi and sought detailed report from Inspector General (IG) Sindh in 48 hours.

The six years old girl was found near a stream in Korangi on Wednesday. After medical examination, it was confirmed that the child was raped.

The body of minor girl also bore severe torture marks around the neck and hands.

Additional Police Surgeon Dr Iqrar confirmed that the girl was subjected to sexual assault.

A case against unknown persons was registered at Ibrahim Hyderi police station. It includes sections of rape and attempt to murder.

The girl is being treated at the trauma centre of Civil Hospital Karachi.

