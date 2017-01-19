PERTH: Australia captain Steven smith won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the third of the five-match One-day International series here at WACA ground on Thursday.

Pakistan team is unchanged while Australia rested Mitchell Starc with Billy Stanlake returning in his place. Peter Handscomb is in for his ODI debut in place of Mitchell Marsh while Chris Lynn has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a neck complaint.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan: Mohammad Hafeez (captain), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Hasan Ali/Wahab Riaz.

