SHEIKHUPURA: Officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) gunned down four alleged terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during the wee hours of Thursday.

The operation was carried out by officials of CTD against alleged terrorists near the Sheikhupura Bypass. CTD officials claimed that they had been tipped off by intelligence sources regarding the presence of the suspected terrorists.

Upon reaching the place, an armed conflict initiated between the CTD officials and the suspected militants. Four alleged terrorists were gunned down by CTD while three managed to flee. Police managed to recover arms, ammunition and explosive material from the suspected militants.

Reports stated that Asif Chotu was also among the suspected militants who were gunned down by CTD officials. CTD stated that Asif Chotu was involved in the killings of more than 100 people.

