RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has eliminated all the safe havens on its territory and the blame game between two brotherly countries has only strengthened the elements inimical to peace in the region.

Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa communicated this to President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday in a telephone call made to condole the loss of life in recent terror attacks in Afghanistan.

The COAS expressed sympathy with families of the victims and empathized on the tragic series of events that have befallen people of both the brotherly countries over the last many years.

The army chief reiterated Pakistan's cooperation with Afghan government and people to eliminate the scourge of terrorism, which is affecting peace and stability of the whole region.

He emphasized that Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism of all hue and colour and has eliminated all safe havens in the process.

The COAS suggested a robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation to put a stop to and fro movement of terrorists across the border.

He said that all the elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by the blame game. Both nations should rather focus on capitalizing upon the gains of successful Zarb-e-Azb in Pakistan.

President Ghani thanked General Bajwa for his sentiments and reiterated that both nations must work together for peace and stability in the region.

