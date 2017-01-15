RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) have set up Assistance Camp and Crisis Management Centers in order to provide assistance to stranded motorists and passengers on roads of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, following heavy snowfall and rainfall in respective areas.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations ISPR, here on Sunday, heavy snowfall has blocked roads in Chitral and Balochistan where Army and FC troops have been employed to clear roads of snow and subsequently restore vehicular traffic.

Lowari Tunnel in Chitral and roads from Quetta to Karachi (NHW 25), Quetta to Sukkur (NHW 65) and Taftan to Quetta (NHW 40) were opened on late Saturday for vehicles to ply smoothly.

FC Balochistan has established Crisis Management Centers at Quetta, Sibi, Ziarat, Pishin, Loralai, Kallat, and Khuzdar while Army Assistance Camp has been established at Panakot, Malakand Division for public assistance in coordination with local administrations.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the civil administration has issued advisory to the general public to avoid unnecessary travelling on roads in Balochistan and GB as inclement weather may cause hurdles on their way to respective destinations.

0



0







Army, FC helping public stranded on roads in GB, Balochistan was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 15, 2017 and was last updated on January 15, 2017. This news story is related to Latest/179370-Army-FC-helping-public-stranded-on-roads-in-GB-Balochistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Army, FC helping public stranded on roads in GB, Balochistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/179370-Army-FC-helping-public-stranded-on-roads-in-GB-Balochistan.