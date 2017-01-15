Melbourne: Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat in the second of five one-day internationals against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Pakistan are missing captain Azhar Ali, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first ODI in Brisbane on Friday. He has been replaced by Asad Shafiq. Mohammad Hafeez will captain the team in Azhar´s absence.

In other changes, Shoaib Malik and Junaid Khan come in for Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Nawaz. Australia have made two changes to the side that beat Pakistan on Friday.

Chris Lynn is out with a neck injury and has been replaced by Usman Khawaja and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood comes in for Billy Stanlake. Australia lead the series 1-0.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez (capt), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

Umpires - Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

Third Umpire - Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Match referee - Jeff Crowe (NZL)

