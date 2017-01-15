Growing number of Muslim migrants in Europe and increasing secularism will lead to Islam becoming the continent's foremost religion, Daily Mail quoted Italian Archbishop Monsignor Liberati as saying on Saturday.

Criticizing Italy’s policy towards migrants, the senior Catholic leader said: “In 10 years we will all be Muslims because of our stupidity. Italy and Europe live in a pagan and atheist way, they make laws that go against God and they have traditions that are proper of paganism”.



Citing official statistics, the newspaper said number of Muslims residing in Italy has reached two million.

German Chancellor Angeal Markel has also faced strong criticism from far rights group for launching policies of welcoming refugees affected by war in Syria.

