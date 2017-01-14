KARACHI: Three people died in the metropolis due to rain-related incidents during the wee hours of Saturday.

As the city witnessed a spell of rain on Friday, three people lost their lives due to electrocution and road accidents across Karachi. Two people were killed in Nazimabad while another man was electrocuted in the city's Korangi area.

Traffic jams were witnessed across the city owing to the large amount of flood which had accumulated on Karachi's roads. Citizens were faced with extreme difficulty as public transport was scarce on the road and taxis as well as rickshaws were charging exorbitant amounts due to the rain.

Online transportation services such as Careem and Uber's fares had also increased in order to bring more cars onto the road.

According to a spokesperson of K-Electric, 180 feeders had tripped due to the rain out of which repair work was being done on 20. A post by K-Electric claimed that 'most' of the feeders had been brought back online.

Rain recorded in Karachi's Faisal Base area was 22 millimeters, North Nazimabad received 25 millimeters while PAF Masroor Base received 41 millimeters of rainfall.

