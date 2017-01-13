ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Friday said state of the art technology was being used in all coal related projects in the country to reduce carbon ratio in the atmosphere.

"In all China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects international rules and regulations regarding atmospheric safety is being implemented," Ahsan Iqbal said in a statement.

He said super critical technology was being used in all coal related projects.

He said in Pakistan the ratio of carbon and atmospheric pollution was very low as compared to other countries.

"Under CPEC for the first time in country's history local coal reserves are being utilized to produce electricity," he said.

Iqbal said Thar Coal reserves would bring a new era of development and prosperity specially for the people of Sindh province.

